'Resident Evil 4' Is Getting a Makeover — When You Can Preorder the Remake?
The longstanding game franchise Resident Evil is giving us another reason to spend all of our money. The release date for the first Resident Evil 4 was Jan. 11, 2005. But now more than 15 years later, we're getting a remake.
Right now, we know the game will be released on March 24, 2023, on Xbox X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. But when will fans be able to preorder the game?
When will the 'Resident Evil 4' remake be available to preorder?
As of now, there's no preorder date for Resident Evil 4. Since the game is coming out in 2023, it's possible that it will be available for preorder as we get closer we get to the game's release. Considering how much time we have until the game comes out, we might have to wait until the end of 2022 until we can grab our own copies of the game.
But just because there's no preorder date doesn't mean we don't know anything about the game. Resident Evil 4 director Yasuhiro Anpo and its producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi gave fans an overview of what to expect at the 2022 Capcom Showcase. In the video, they call it a "reimagining" of the original game that keeps the aspects that make it such a success with fans.
"We want to nail the feeling of loneliness and fear of not knowing what lies ahead even more so than the original," said Hirabayashi. In the video, we also learn that the main bad guys of the game, the ganado, "have been completely redesigned."
Plus, since 4 takes place years after the events of Resident Evil 2 and 3, our main character Leon S. Kennedy is more mature and fearless now.
'Resident Evil: Village' is getting the beloved third-person camera.
The third-person, over-the-shoulder camera that fans love is back and will be in the upcoming Resident Evil: Village DLC. In the base game, we follow the protagonist Ethan Winters in the first person. But the expansion will have players view it all from over the protagonist's shoulder for the base game as well.
According to Polygon, the DLC is called Winters’ Expansion. Here, players will get new content for the base game's Mercenaries mode. Now, players can enjoy that gameplay as iconic characters Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu.
In addition, Winters’ Expansion includes the story "Shadow of Rose," which takes place 16 years after the events of the base game. Here, you are Rose Winters. She will be making her way back to places in the original game where she can learn more about her powers. According to the Resident Evil Fandom, she is able to control the Mold, a superorganism, thanks to the fact that it mutated her parents.
Over the years, the fungus has been used as a bioweapon and has a number of other uses. So it's possible that Rose has abilities that fans have yet to either think of.
The Resident Evil: Village DLC will be released on Oct. 28, 2022.