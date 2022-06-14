'Resident Evil 4' Is Getting a Makeover — When You Can Preorder the Remake?

The longstanding game franchise Resident Evil is giving us another reason to spend all of our money. The release date for the first Resident Evil 4 was Jan. 11, 2005. But now more than 15 years later, we're getting a remake.

Right now, we know the game will be released on March 24, 2023, on Xbox X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. But when will fans be able to preorder the game?