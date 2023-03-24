Home > Gaming Source: Capcom Gemstone Bonuses in the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Will Multiply Your Earnings By Anthony Jones Mar. 24 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Like in the original survivor horror game, players can pick up plenty of treasures in the Resident Evil 4 Remake to sell to the enigmatic merchant. Naturally, certain items found across the zones will range in price, but there are ways to make them even more valuable before it leaves your hands. Some treasure objects will have gemstone slots where you can place colorful jewels to multiply your earnings once sold together.

Article continues below advertisement

The catch is that combing different or similar gemstones will give your treasure specific bonuses to increase its selling price, but it can be challenging if you're missing a color or two. We'll explain all the gemstone bonuses in the Resident Evil 4 Remake so you can decide which you'd like to shoot for to earn better profits.

Source: Capcom

Article continues below advertisement

All 'Resident Evil 4' remake gemstone bonuses explained:

The original game didn't have a formulaic gemstone bonus system like in the remade Resident Evil 4. Because of that, longtime fans expecting a similar survivor horror experience miss out on utilizing this money-gaining feature. Below is an image showing all the gemstone bonuses in the Resident Evil 4 remake with their proper color combinations and values once sold:

Source: Reddit

Article continues below advertisement

"This can be accessed when you are on the screen to set the stones. Square on PlayStation, so likely X on Xbox," explained one Reddit user. Something to keep in mind is that some treasures have limited gemstone slots. You won't always be able to go for the Five Colors combo for the highest earning. At times, you may have to settle for a simple three-gemstone combination if the item only has a few open slots.

For instance, the Elegant Mask treasure will have three round holes when you inspect it. The highest yield possible for the piece will be the Trio set for a better return. Treasures gained later will have more slots available to mix and match however you like.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Capcom

Can you remove gemstones once slotted into a treasure item in the 'Resident Evil 4' remake?