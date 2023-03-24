Home > Gaming Source: Blizzard Entertainment Unable to Find a Valid License for 'Diablo IV'? Here’s How to Solve the Error By Jon Bitner Mar. 24 2023, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

The Diablo IV open beta is upon us, and with it comes all the woes and headaches associated with early access, always-online games. And while most players are simply trying to battle through the hordes of other players that are swarming its servers, others are running into an error that claims they don’t have a “valid license” to play the game. Here's how to fix the “unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV” error, along with all the reasons it might pop up.

Unable to find a valid license for 'Diablo IV'.

The most likely reason you’re receiving the “unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV" error is that you’re trying to access the game at a time when the servers are down or the open beta has closed. The Diablo IV open beta runs from March 24 at 9 a.m PT to March 27 at 12 a.m PT. Trying to access the content outside of that range will almost always result in a “valid license error”.

It’s also possible that the servers are simply overrun with players and you’re receiving this error as a result. This is less likely, but keep in mind Blizzard is expecting thousands of folks to check out Diablo IV during the last beta weekend – and you never know how servers will react when under this much stress.

How to fix the “Unable to find a valid license” error in 'Diablo IV'.

If you’re receiving the “valid license” error because you’re trying to access the Diablo IV open beta outside of the dates mentioned above, there’s nothing you can do to fix it. Once the beta ends, you simply won’t be able to access it anymore.

@Blizzard_Ent why can I not get access to the beta? I have a msg that reads ‘Unable to find valid license for Diablo IV. (Code 315306) As you can see from the image I have pre ordered pic.twitter.com/VG9Klzd1my — Ben Pye (@dover80BJP) March 17, 2023

If you’re receiving the “valid license” error and you’ve verified that the Diablo IV open beta is live, here are a few ways to fix it. Restart your console or PC. Power cycling your platform might fix any lingering issues with your game files.

Reinstall the open beta. This can be found on Battle.net or through the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store.

Check the official Diablo IV Twitter account to see if the servers are experiencing issues. If they are, you might have to wait until they go live again.