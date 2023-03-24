Can You Still Rescue Leon's Dog Friend in the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake?

Now available on current-gen consoles and PC, the Resident Evil 4 Remake features many crucial changes from the original and even revamps gameplay scenarios. Moreover, the main character Leon S. Kenndy is still round-house kicking to victory but can do some crazy parry tricks with his knife now.

Article continues below advertisement

Developer Capcom has even changed when players encounter Leon's snow-coated canine friend, leading some players to wonder if they can still rescue the dog in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Source: Capcom

Article continues below advertisement

Can you rescue the dog in the 'Resident Evil 4' Remake?

Yes, it's still possible to rescue the dog in the remade Resident Evil 4, but you'll have to progress through the game a bit to save it. First, you must reach the game's third chapter. After being attacked by Bitores Mendez, there will be a house nearby that you will need to go behind. There, the dog should have its leg stuck in a bear trap.

Interacting with the device will free the dog from its jagged grasp and show up later in your fight against El Gigante to distract the boss as payback for rescuing it. Aside from that, Leon can't pet the animal and doesn't have other neat interactions with it. More or less, the entire scenario with the dog plays out similarly to the original Resident Evil 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Capcom

Shooting the dog will lock you out of getting help in the El Gigante fight.

If you shoot the dog or bear trap directly in the Resident Evil 4 remake, the furry animal won't help you in the El Gigante boss fight. The same was true for the original game. "I tested it years ago when I was a young lad," stated one Reddit poster reminiscing about the original Resident Evil 4 in 2020. "No, the dog will not help you if you shot it. You have to free it with your bare hands."

Article continues below advertisement

Contrary to previous reports, you can still rescue the dog in the Resident Evil 4 remake. pic.twitter.com/CYbTHfnxvC — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 24, 2023 Source: Capcom via Twitter