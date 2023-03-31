Home > Gaming Source: EA Quickly Grow Your Relationships in 'The Sims 4' With These Useful Cheat Codes By Jon Bitner Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Building relationships with other characters is one of the best parts of The Sims 4. However, turning a stranger into your friend (or partner) won’t happen overnight. Forming a tight bond with another Sim takes hours of hard work and dedication – but if you want to speed up the process, you can instead use one of the many relationship cheats available in The Sims 4. Here’s a look at The Sims 4 relationship cheat codes and how to use them.

'The Sims 4' relationship cheat codes.

There are tons of cheats for The Sims 4, many of which have a direct impact on your relationships. If you’re looking to start a romantic relationship or make a new friend, here are the cheat codes you need to know.

Also, note that some of these codes require you to insert the name of your sim and the name of the sim you’d like to be close with. Be sure to spell each name correctly and include the appropriate spaces in the cheat code, otherwise, it won’t work as intended. You can also replace the “X” value with the target value for your relationship (with 100 being the best and 1 being the worst).

Cheat Code Description relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Introduce your sim to all your neighbors. modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main Change friendship level between sims. modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetPetFirstName] [TargetPetLastName] X LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main Change the friendship level between your sim and a pet. modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main Change the romance level between two sims.

How to use relationship cheats in 'The Sims 4'.

Unsure of how to activate cheat codes in The Sims 4? Thankfully, the basic process works the same for all codes – meaning the way you enter relationship cheat codes is the same as any other cheat code. To activate cheats in The Sims 4, first press CTRL + Shift + C on PC or press all four triggers on console. This will pull up the cheat code box.

With the cheat code box open, type in “testingcheats true” to activate cheat codes. Next, simply type in your desired cheat code, and it should instantly take effect. And remember, many of the relationship cheats require you to enter your sim’s full first name and last name separated by a single space. Here’s an example code for reference: