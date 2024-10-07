Home > Viral News > Trending "This Is Part of My Back to School Prep" — Kid Shares Goodbye Letters in Email Drafts "Other students might find comfort in doing the same thing." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 7 2024, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Unsplash

Going back to school at the end of each summer is always bittersweet for parents and kids alike. But in today's climate, where school shootings are an almost regular occurrence and a constant threat for kids of all ages, preparing for them is now a must for children. So when one kid submitted a PostSecret card to the popular social media account where they explained their back to school goodbye letters, it struck a chord with many.

Article continues below advertisement

In the individual's secret, they explained that they began writing goodbye messages and saving them to their email drafts to send them out quickly, in the event of a school shooting at their school. They added that they hoped "other students might find comfort in doing the same thing." The user is anonymous, as is the case with all PostSecret submissions. But their admission about their fear of school shootings brought to light something that many kids fear as they embark on a new school year.

Article continues below advertisement

A student shared their back to school goodbye letters they wrote and saved in their drafts.

In their PostSecret submission, the student, whose age is unclear, wrote that writing goodbye letters to their loved ones is now part of their "back to school prep." That line alone was enough to cause Facebook users to comment on the post, which was shared on PostSecret's official Facebook account. And the idea behind it is powerful to many.

"I spent the night writing goodbye letters to everyone I love," the student wrote on their PostSecret submission. "Was about to copy and paste them into email drafts when it hit me two ways — one, how sick it is that this is part of my back to school prep. Two — other students might find comfort in doing the same thing, so I want to spread the idea. I am much less terrified now. When the shooting starts, it'll take me just a few seconds to pull out my phone and say my goodbyes."

Article continues below advertisement

The student's letters elicited lots of powerful responses from Facebook users.

The individual who submitted the secret wrote that they hope other kids can learn from them and do the same. While the sentiment makes sense, some Facebook users were saddened that it even has to be a reality for kids at all.

Article continues below advertisement

One user commented under the PostSecret post, "Wow. So sad. If there was ever a sign that America needs to have a word with itself, its this. Absolutely awful." Another wrote, "This is not normal and my heart hurts for those it has become normal for. I hope the U.S. does something about their gun lust. I hope students can feel safe at school again soon. This is heartbreaking."

22 gun shootings at schools in the United States so far this year... you read that right, 22. This country has a serious problem. — Piques (@piques15) May 18, 2018