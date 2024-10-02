Home > News > Politics Tim Walz Reveals Son Witnessed Shooting, Prompting Sympathetic Response From J.D. Vance "I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball," Gov. Tim Walz said. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As expected, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Senator J.D. Vance battled during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. However, unlike the presidential debate, the VP exchange was notably more civil, with a moment of unexpected camaraderie between the two candidates.

Article continues below advertisement

In a surprising turn, Tim Walz revealed that his teenage son Gus witnessed a shooting not too long ago. This revelation visibly shook J.D. Vance, who responded with apparently genuine sympathy, showcasing a moment of vulnerability amidst the political chase.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Walz shares that his son witnessed a shooting.

When the discussion turned to gun violence, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz described school shootings as the "worst nightmare" for parents. He then revealed that his 17-year-old son Gus had witnessed a shooting at a community center.

"Look, I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball," Walz shared. J.D. Vance quickly responded, shaking his head and stating, "That's awful."

Article continues below advertisement

Both candidates condemned the crisis of school shootings, acknowledging their shared concern, but they presented different solutions. Vance emphasized the need for enhanced physical security measures, while Walz focused on gun control legislation.

When it was Vance's turn to speak, he spoke directly to Walz: "Tim, first of all, I didn't know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting," he said. "And I'm sorry about that, and I hope he's doing OK. I just want to say, Christ have mercy. It is — it is awful." "I appreciate you saying that," Walz responded.