Tim Walz Reveals Son Witnessed Shooting, Prompting Sympathetic Response From J.D. Vance

"I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Published Oct. 2 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET

Tim Walz and his family raise their hands and celebrate at the 2024 DNC.
Source: Mega

As expected, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Senator J.D. Vance battled during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. However, unlike the presidential debate, the VP exchange was notably more civil, with a moment of unexpected camaraderie between the two candidates.

In a surprising turn, Tim Walz revealed that his teenage son Gus witnessed a shooting not too long ago. This revelation visibly shook J.D. Vance, who responded with apparently genuine sympathy, showcasing a moment of vulnerability amidst the political chase.

Gus Walz cries and cheers during the 2024 DNC.
Source: Mega
Tim Walz shares that his son witnessed a shooting.

When the discussion turned to gun violence, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz described school shootings as the "worst nightmare" for parents. He then revealed that his 17-year-old son Gus had witnessed a shooting at a community center.

"Look, I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball," Walz shared.

J.D. Vance quickly responded, shaking his head and stating, "That's awful."

Both candidates condemned the crisis of school shootings, acknowledging their shared concern, but they presented different solutions. Vance emphasized the need for enhanced physical security measures, while Walz focused on gun control legislation.

When it was Vance's turn to speak, he spoke directly to Walz: "Tim, first of all, I didn't know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting," he said. "And I'm sorry about that, and I hope he's doing OK. I just want to say, Christ have mercy. It is — it is awful."

"I appreciate you saying that," Walz responded.

The details surrounding the shooting witnessed by Gus Walz were initially vague, but The New York Times later clarified that it occurred in January 2023. In that incident, a 26-year-old employee at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center shot a teenager.

The community center is located across the street from Central High School in St. Paul, Minn., where Gus is a student and plays volleyball.

