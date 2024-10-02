Home > News > Politics Taylor Swift's Impact on Supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Appears to Run Deep Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in September 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2024, 7:18 a.m. ET Source: CBS

There's a lot that viewers took away from the Oct. 1, 2024 vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance. And, while some of those things include both parties' stances on hot button issues, other things that people remember are a bit more surface level. Like the ongoing questions about Vance wearing eyeliner and now, the appearance of a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet on Walz's wrist.

Article continues below advertisement

Or, at least, that's what many assumed it to be. There were two beaded bracelets on Walz's wrist during the debate. Although he wore the standard formal business suit for the occasion, you can clearly see the bracelets any time Walz's arm moved. And now, Swifties everywhere are kind of losing it. On the flip side, Walz's critics have found another reason to speak negatively about the vice presidential hopeful on social media.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tim Walz wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet?

During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, fans everywhere began making beaded bracelets to wear in support of their favorite singer. The bracelets were full of colorful beads and song titles or lyrics. It was a way for fans to come together, and even those who didn't snag tickets made bracelets to wear together at movie theater showings of concerts.

Walz's bracelets have beads and even some lettering, though it's unclear what they say. Are they actual Taylor bracelets with words of wisdom from the pop star who publicly endorsed Harris and Walz? Probably not. But it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for Walz's bracelets to be some kind of reminder of his wife and kids, who have all expressed a big show of support for him during the presidential race.

Article continues below advertisement

IM SORRY…. IS TIM WALZ WEARING TAYLOR SWIFT BRACELETS?! Did anyone else just catch that???? — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) October 2, 2024

Following the peeks at Walz's bracelets during the debate, some viewers took to X to share their thoughts on the vice presidential candidate's choice of accessory. "Tim Walz is seriously wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet right now," one user posted. "What kind of grown man does that?!" Another shared, "@Tim_Walz wore friendship bracelets during the VP debate and that should tell you everything you need to know about how good of a person he is."

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Walz even pointed out similar bracelets he has worn at events, and in most cases, supporters in the crowds went wild for it. But it's clear that, whatever his bracelets meant at the debate, both sides have their own very different thoughts on Walz wearing what appear to be Swifty friendship bracelets.

The official Harris-Walz website sells friendship bracelets.