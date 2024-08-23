Home > News > Politics Democratic Vice Presidential Running Mate Tim Walz Made History by Being Part of His School's Gay-Straight Alliance America's Dad was part of a safe space for LGBTQ+ students. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 23 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mngovernor

After weeks of speculation following a historic dropout from the 2024 presidential race, Minnesota governor Tim Walz was appointed as running mate for VP Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. Walz quickly rose to prominence, with many praising him as a perfectly moderate candidate who has been able to appeal to both older voters and even younger demographics thanks to his decades of military service and outspoken family values. Some are even calling him "America's Dad."

But before he became governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz was a beloved school teacher. One of his most memorable stints came from his time teaching at Mankato West High School. He was also a part of history when he became the faculty advisor of the school's very first gay-straight alliance back in 1999. Even as a teacher, he recognized the importance of using his own privilege to be welcoming to all.

Tim Walz was faculty advisor to his school's first gay-straight alliance.

Two years after marrying his wife and fellow teacher Gwen, Tim moved to her home state of Mankato, Minn. From there, he became a teacher at Mankato High and even pulled double duty as a football coach. Under his leadership in 1999, the team won its first state championship after 27 consecutive losses. Later that same year, Walz agreed to be the faculty advisor for the school's first gay-straight alliance, which had only started being part of certain schools in 1988.

Even back in the 1990s, when schools had only just started offering resources to young LGBTQ+ students and discrimination based on sexual orientation was still rampant, Walz recognized the importance of a teacher in his position showing solidarity with marginalized kids. As a football coach, a U.S. veteran, and a straight married man, Walz wished to show that his own world could coexist with others in one welcoming and inclusive space.

Many former students fondly remember the GSA at Mankato High as one of the very first safe spaces in their student lives. In a report from The Washington Post, members of the student organization during its inaugural year recognized his efforts. They praised Coach Walz's efforts to use his privileged status as a platform to promote acceptance, especially as Mankato High was still starkly divided over LGBTQ+ acceptance at the time.

This sentiment followed him well into his political career. As governor of Minnesota, Walz signed several bills in support of the LGBTQ+ community and advocated for gender-affirming care in the state. On the campaign trail for VP, Walz has continually stressed the importance of acceptance for all folks. "Mind your own damn business," he's stressed numerous times with regard to allowing folks to live and love authentically.