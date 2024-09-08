Home > Human Interest Video Surfaces of Parents Running to Their Kids During Georgia School Shooting "As a mom, this has me immediately crying." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 8 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

It's a parent's worst nightmare to find out their kid's school has an active shooter. However, in this day and age, it is becoming a reality more and more often. On September 4, 2024, the parents of students at Apalachee High School in Georgia found themselves in that situation.

In a video shared on TikTok a few days after the shooting, which resulted in the death of two students and two teachers, parents can be seen running to their kids who are under lockdown. The emotional video lasted just a few seconds, but it triggered a huge response from viewers who empathized with those parents.

An 18-second TikTok video captured parents running to their kids amid school shooting.

A swarm of parents can be seen running from the parking lot to the school, amid reports there was an active shooter. The video, seemingly taken by a student at Apalachee High School, captures the love and sacrifice parents have for their children.

"Look at all the parents running to us," the text read over the video. Commenters flooded the video with their emotional reactipns, and many parents could relate to the family members seen running to their children in the video.

"As a mom, this has me immediately crying. The absolute anxiety sending kids to school these days," one person wrote. Another added, "Of all the videos I've seen, this broke me. We love you, Apalachee."

Source: TikTok

Another person shared their own experience, writing, "5 years ago my work got shot up, and even at age 26, my dad and brother were in the parking lot trying to get in. We are everything to our parents." Many empathized with the parents that would not be reunited with their children:

"All I can think is about the two children who lost their lives and their parents couldn’t find them, and it makes me so sick." "Just thinking of the two parents and two spouses who didn't find who they were looking for." "I can't imagine what Christian and Mason's parents felt. this is so devastating."

A 14-year-old was responsible for the school shooting that resulted in four deaths.

Colt Gray was just 14 when he took a gun, a gift from his father, Colin Gray, to school and killed two students and two teachers —Richard Aspinwall, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, and Christian Angulo. Both Colt and Colin were arrested and face life in prison.

The video's uploader, who remains anonymous, reacted to the comments and shared some details about one of the students who lost their lives. "I knew Christian I talked to him a few times he was really nice and pretty funny," they wrote.