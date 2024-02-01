Home > News > Human Interest Mark Zuckerberg's Apology Is Going Viral, but Does He Have Children of His Own? Mark Zuckerberg's apology in the Senate is going viral, which has led some to wonder whether the billionaire has any children of his own. By Joseph Allen Feb. 1 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zuck

Following a contentious hearing in the Senate over the issue of child safety on social media platforms, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a moment to apologize to the families who had been victims of abuse on his platforms and others.

Following that apology, which has become a trending story online, some are wondering whether Mark has any children of his own. In addition to being one of the richest people on the planet, Mark is indeed a father. Here's what we know about his family.

Who are Mark Zuckerberg's children?

Mark has three daughters who are all under the age of 10. His first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, was born on Dec. 1, 2015. His second daughter, August, was born in August 2017. Mark and his wife welcomed their third daughter Aurelia on March 23, 2023. It isn't clear whether Mark and his wife plan to have more children, but the family also has a dog. With three kids under 10, it seems like there's certainly plenty going on at the Zuckerberg home.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg's wife?

Mark and his wife Priscilla Chan met during a Harvard frat party in his sophomore year at the university. They began dating in 2003, and Priscilla moved in with him in Palo Alto in 2010, while she was a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco. They got married in May 2012, and also used the occasion to celebrate Priscilla's graduation from medical school. Now, she spends much of her time focused on philanthropy work.

Mark Zuckerberg apologized to families during a Senate hearing.

Following a Senate hearing in which Mark testified on behalf of Meta about whether his platforms are doing enough to protect children, he turned his back on the Senators he had been addressing and directly addressed the crowd. The crowd was filled with parents who had lost their children in one way or another, and many of them were holding up pictures of those children during the hearing.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” he said. “No one should go through the things that your families have suffered.” Mark also said that Meta was continuing to work on the issue so that other families wouldn't have to go through similar experiences. The moment came after a tense exchange between Mark and Senator Josh Hawley, who accused the CEO of profiting in part off of a product that was killing children.

“Your job is to be responsible for what your company has done,” Hawley said. “You have made billions of dollars on the people sitting behind you here. You’ve done nothing to help them, you’ve done nothing to compensate them, and you’ve done nothing to put it right. You could do so here today, and you should.”