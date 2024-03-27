Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Is Selling His Own "God Bless the USA" Bibles at $60 Each Donald Trump has made religion central to his campaign to retake the White House in 2024. His strategy includes selling Bibles. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Many of the recent headlines about Donald Trump have suggested that the presumptive nominee for the Republicans in 2024 needs money to pay for his various legal cases. Now, Trump has introduced a new potential revenue stream. For the first time ever, he's getting in on the Bible game.

The Bibles, which cost $60 each, are called the "God Bless the USA" Bible, named after the patriotic ballad by Lee Greenwood. Now, many want to know what role Trump is playing in selling the Bibles, and why they're being sold in the first place.



Why is Trump selling his own Bibles?

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump said in a video announcing the new book. Trump is not directly selling the Bibles, but he does get a cut of the revenue from sales. The Bible includes the King James version, along with the handwritten words to Greenwood's ballad. It also includes copies of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

In his video announcing the release of the Bible, Trump praised the overt mixture between theology and patriotism, saying that religion was something that had been missing from American society in recent years. “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country,” Trump said. “We must make America pray again.”

Is Donald Trump Christian?

Trump has frequently espoused Christian values since emerging as a candidate for the Republican nomination in 2016, but it's difficult to say whether those values are deeply rooted in who he is. He famously mangled the name of one of the books of the Bible in 2016 and didn't appear to frequently attend church either before he ran for office or during his presidency.

Regardless of how deeply he believes in Christianity, though, it's clear that many on the religious right have faith that Trump will govern the country in a way that aligns with their values. Throughout his campaign for the White House in 2024, Trump has suggested that Christians are being persecuted by those on the left, and that some on the left want to "tear down crosses."

The religious right was a major part of the coalition that helped Trump ascend to the White House in 2016, in large part because of his promise to appoint conservative judges. That promise paid off handsomely for those in the anti-abortion movement when, in 2022, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and left the question of whether abortion should be permitted up to individual states.