For Lee Greenwood, Music Is Not About Politics, Just Love for His Nation (EXCLUSIVE)

Throughout the 40-plus years during which Lee Greenwood has been making music, he has performed in front of everyone from U.S. presidents to sold-out baseball games. Over the years, Lee has solidified his legacy as a true American hitmaker. His biggest hit, "God Bless the USA," has become synonymous with the nation, and has turned into an anthem for generations of citizens. Since its release, it's also been aligned with some of the most significant moments in U.S. history.

While Lee's musical prowess is the stuff that legends are made of, his proud patriotism and the things he sings about have made many fans question where exactly he falls on the political spectrum. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Lee opened up about some facets of his beliefs regarding politics and what creating a song that has become like a second national anthem means to him.

What is Lee Greenwood's political party? He wants fans to know that he doesn't align with any one party.

Although Lee's music, particularly "God Bless the USA," may be interpreted as aligning itself with one political party, the singer is adamant that "God Bless the USA" was created to unite the nation as a whole. "I voted for Kennedy and I voted for Reagan," Lee explained, highlighting the diversity in who he has supported over the years. "And so, Democrat and Republican alike. Whenever people say ‘Oh, your song is Republican,’ I wrote ‘God Bless the USA’ for all of America."

In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Lee billed his beliefs as those of a "conservative Christian," but it's clear that he is open to supporting any politician who has the nation's best interests at heart. Asked about former President Donald Trump's affinity for "Good Bless the USA," Lee explained he simply obliged when asked to perform at the inauguration of the 45th president.

Article continues below advertisement

"It just so happens that our last president, President Trump, felt that it ["God Bless the USA''] represented his feeling for 'Make America Great [Again],' I'll give him that. I didn't say no, I didn't say yes, it's just the way it worked out," he said. And worked out it did, as even prior to Trump's kudos, Lee had already graced the stage during the inauguration of George H. W. Bush, who he calls his "favorite president of all time."