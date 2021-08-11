Kathy Hochul's Family Is in the Spotlight as She Becomes New York's Governor

One of the most prominent rumors online was that Kathy Hochul was the stepsister of current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Although the rumor was circulated fairly widely, it's completely false . Pelosi doesn't have any stepsiblings, and her only sibling period is her late brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III. Pelosi's parents were married in 1928 and remained married until her father died in 1987. She couldn't have stepsiblings, because neither of her parents ever remarried.

Hochul, meanwhile, is one of six children, and her parents remained married until her mother died in 2014. Hochul, therefore, couldn't have had any stepsiblings either.

As Snopes noted in their fact check of the rumor, this is not the first time that two political figures have been linked by a false rumor. It was falsely claimed that Rep. Adam Schiff was married to George Soros' daughter, for example.