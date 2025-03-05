Rep. Al Green Was Removed From the Joint Congressional Address for Heckling Trump Al Green wanted to make it clear that Trump did not have a mandate. By Joseph Allen Published March 5 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although it's not technically a State of the Union because he hasn't been in office that long, Donald Trump's first Congressional Address comes after his administration has already made radical changes to the federal government. That address was met by a mixed response from Democrats, some of whom walked out while others held up signs as a form of silent protest.

One politician wasn't willing to be quite so silent, though. Texas Rep. Al Green was escorted out of Trump's speech near the very beginning after shouting at the president. Here's what we know about what he said.

What did Rep. Al Green say to Trump?

Green interrupted Trump near the very start of his speech, standing up from his seat and saying “You don’t have a mandate," before Republicans interrupted him with chants of "USA! USA!" House Speaker Mike Johnson then issued him a warning before asking for his removal. “Members are directed to uphold and maintain the quorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning,” Johnson said. “Mr. Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir.”

Green refused to sit down, which led to Johnson asking for him to be removed. “Members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum. The Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order, remove this gentleman from The Chamber,” Johnson said to loud cheers from the GOP. “You members are directed to uphold and maintain the quorum in the House. Mr. President, you may continue.”

How long has Al Green been in Congress?

As Green was escorted out of the room, he was met by a rousing chorus of "Hey, hey, hey, goodbye" from Republican lawmakers. Although Green only got out one short sentence before he was drowned out by Republicans, it seems that he had much more to say after he had been expelled from the chamber. Green has served in Congress since 2005, and represents the ninth District of Texas.

Green said he is planning to submit articles of impeachment.

In speaking with reporters after he was kicked out of the room, Green said that Trump had “no mandate to cut Medicaid,” and added that he was "working on [his] articles of impeachment." While Green was vocal during Trump's speech, most of the Democratic protests at the event were silent, with some members holding up signs that said things like "Musk Steals" and "Protect Veterans."

While these protests may have had some effect, many in opposition to Trump were likely hoping that Democrats would take the more vocal route of Al Green. Although Trump's speech was largely symbolic, many felt that Democrats should have used the moment to more effectively take control of an opposition narrative.