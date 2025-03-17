Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Been a Term for a Decade, but What Does It Mean? By Joseph Allen Published March 17 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Donald Trump has been the central figure in American politics for a decade, and in that time, he has also become deeply divisive. In the time that Trump has been at the center of American life, his fans have come up with a term that they often lob at people who are worried that he might be an autocrat who cares more about his own ego than American democracy.

Article continues below advertisement

That term is Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now, senators in Minnesota have introduced a bill to make it into an actual diagnosable condition. Here's what we know about what it is.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a term that those on the right (and sometimes in the center) typically hurl at those who are alarmed by Trump's lack of interest in democratic norms. The phrase is used to suggest that there is something about Trump that makes liberals lose their heads and think that he's doing things that are far worse than what he actually does.

It's a phrase that is explicitly designed to dismiss these fears about Trump as alarmist or paranoid, and helpfully, it also means that those who support him don't have to really engage with them.

Article continues below advertisement

There a bill to make Trump Derangement Syndrome an actual diagnosable condition.

Because Republicans in Minnesota want to use their time in office responsibility, they have introduced a bill to make TDS an actual condition. The bill defines TDS as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of (Trump)." Symptoms might include "verbal expressions of intense hostility" toward Trump or his supporters.

We live in the dumbest society in the history of civilization.



Something called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as an official mental illness diminishes actual mental illness and turns anything the ruling political party doesn't like into "mental illness". pic.twitter.com/EY3qhkFQfE — Jonathan Cage (@Jonathan_Cage10) March 15, 2025 Source: Twitter/@Jonathan_Cage10

Article continues below advertisement

"I am proud to be one of the co-authors on this bill which calls attention to the oftentimes outrageous, violent and unreasonable reactions we’ve seen towards a President who loves America and wants us to be prosperous, strong, safe and great again," Senator Glenn Gruenhagen said of the bill in a statement on Facebook.

“This is why Minnesota Republicans have lost every statewide election in recent memory − every time they get an opportunity to try to improve Minnesotans' lives, they instead double down on an agenda that caters to their party’s most extreme right-wing activists,” A Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party spokesperson said of the bill.