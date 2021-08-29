‘Big Brother 23’ Might Hold a Triple Eviction Before the Season Ends

‘Big Brother 23’ Might Hold a Triple Eviction Before the Season EndsBy Dan Clarendon
Aug. 29 2021, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET
Will there be a double eviction in Big Brother 23? Or will the CBS reality show follow last season’s lead and introduce a rare triple eviction?
According to a Big Brother Network log of the reality show’s live feed, the Season 23 houseguests discussed the prospect of a double eviction on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The threat of double evictions have loomed large since the CBS show introduced the twist in Season 5.
And just days ago, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren tweeted to mark the 10-year anniversary of the “BB13 double eviction where Jeff evicted Dani but then Kalia won [Head of Household] and Porsche won Veto and Shelly flipped and they all evicted Jeff.”
Andy added, “I screamed in joy watching it live.”
So what, if anything, will get us screaming in joy this season? Read on, BB fans…
Viewers suspect a triple eviction is coming, or perhaps two double evictions.
With the Big Brother 23 finale scheduled for Sept. 29, Gold Derby’s Joyce Eng thinks there must be a triple eviction in the pipeline this season.
"If the show continues to do single evictions, there will be five houseguests remaining after the Sept. 23 eviction — the final one before the finale," she wrote. "If the show tosses in a double eviction in between now and Sept. 23, then there will be four people left. You’d need a triple eviction to get down to a final three for the final week."
Joyce also spotted The Futon Critic’s listing for a two-hour Big Brother episode on Sept. 16, noting that last season’s triple eviction came during a double-length episode.
The website CarterMatt.com also expects a week or two of multiple evictions, explaining that the season finale date means there’s “reasonably good chance” of a triple eviction or maybe even a couple of double evictions. “It also means less of a chance of a Battle Back unless they do three double evictions or a double eviction and a triple,” the site adds.
We already had “the wildest eviction of Big Brother history” in Season 23, according to one fan.
In a July 4 Reddit post, one fan hailed a Season 23 twist as “the wildest double eviction of Big Brother history,” referring to reports that prospective houseguests Christie Valdiserri and Garrett Smyles were swapped out of the cast before the season started.
Christie, a dancer from California, had to leave the Season 23 cast days before the competition starter because she tested positive for COVID-19. “I have no idea how I got it,” she told fans in a video, per Entertainment Weekly. "I have the vaccine and I’ve been following all the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel perfectly fine. So I’m really grateful for that, but it’s really frustrating because I won’t be playing in Big Brother this summer."
CBS never confirmed Garrett’s involvement with Big Brother, meanwhile, but fans noticed that the network uploaded his headshot as a Big Brother 23 cast photo.
Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.