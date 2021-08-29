‘Big Brother 23’ Might Hold a Triple Eviction Before the Season Ends

According to a Big Brother Network log of the reality show’s live feed, the Season 23 houseguests discussed the prospect of a double eviction on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Will there be a double eviction in Big Brother 23 ? Or will the CBS reality show follow last season’s lead and introduce a rare triple eviction?

The threat of double evictions have loomed large since the CBS show introduced the twist in Season 5.

And just days ago, Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren tweeted to mark the 10-year anniversary of the “BB13 double eviction where Jeff evicted Dani but then Kalia won [Head of Household] and Porsche won Veto and Shelly flipped and they all evicted Jeff.”

Andy added, “I screamed in joy watching it live.”

So what, if anything, will get us screaming in joy this season? Read on, BB fans…