Little Mix Reportedly Plans to Announce Their Breakup in November

Different sources say that Little Mix will be breaking up in 2021, but the group hasn't formally announced that yet. The Sun reports that they plan on making a formal announcement about it all in November. "There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached," one source said to the publication.

"A date is set to announce the split. The upcoming tour is going to be a farewell to their fans," the source continued.

But this is not the last you'll be hearing from the individual Little Mix members. Each one apparently has plans for a solo career, according to another article by The Sun. They have been working to secure individual record deals and management. But the article also says that the group may go on an indefinite hiatus instead of an actual breakup.