'Sex/Life' Fans Are Still Talking About *That* Shower Scene From Season 1

Season 1 of Sex/Life premiered on Netflix in 2021 to rave reviews and reactions to the, ahem, spicy scenes. One scene in particular in the third episode has new fans all wondering the same thing — is the penis real in Sex/Life? The scene in question involves actor Adam Demos, who plays Brad, in a shower scene at the gym.

When the episode originally dropped on the streaming platform, viewers had lots of questions and many were surprised at the addition of male full frontal nudity in a Netflix show. Now, ahead of Season 2, which premieres on March 2, new fans want to know what the deal is and if the actors in Sex/Life may or may not wear prosthetic pieces in nude scenes.

Source: Netflix

Is the penis real on 'Sex/Life' Season 1?

In Episode 3, Adam Demos's Brad and Mike Vogel's Cooper are both in a communal shower at the gym. When Cooper gets a look at Brad's penis, he's none too pleased since Brad is also Cooper's wife's ex. And he's so displeased because the guy's penis is pretty large. So large, in fact, that when the episode originally dropped, viewers were sure it was prosthetic.

In July 2021, Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told Collider that, at the 19:50 mark in that episode, you aren't just seeing the illusion of a very well-endowed actor. "That's not a body double," she told the outlet. "I mean, people usually ask, 'is it real or is it a prosthetic?'"

I am watching #SexLife and good God, Billie needs to go back to work. Also, I don’t know if that stick was real or if it was a prosthetic but this you on soft? pic.twitter.com/iwFIyswvwz — Magnee (@Maguee225) June 29, 2021

She added, "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, 'a gentleman never tells.' So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination." However, Newsweek reported that a member of the show's prosthetics team confirmed a prosthetic was used in that particular scene. So if that's true, then it appears viewers may finally have their answer.

How much nudity is there in 'Sex/Life'?

Because Sex/Life is sexually charged and it's about a housewife's exploration of sex and potentially finding it outside of her marriage, there is a fair bit of nudity in the show. Typically, it's the female form. But, as we see with Episode 3, the nudity doesn't end there. Sarah told Collider it's not about gratuitous nudity, however, but instead meant to add to the story.

Okay if that penis in Sex/Life wasn’t a prosthetic, I can only hope that homeboy isn’t a grower as well as a shower cause he could probably kill someone with that thing — Sauvignon Blonde™️ (@CathInTheBath) June 28, 2021