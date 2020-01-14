Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'The L Word: Generation Q'

Ten years after the original L Word stopped airing came Generation Q , a new spin on the adored show centering this time around not just "women who long, love, lust" and "women who win," but also around a cast of younger, fresher and queerer faces.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the series, its renewal and when Season 2 will be released.

While there are a couple of episodes of the spinoff yet to air on Showtime, we have some breaking news to announce: The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for a second season.

Season 2 of 'The L Word: Generation Q' is happening, folks!

Following Laurel Holloman's return as Tina Kennard on Sunday's sixth episode, "Loose Ends," L Word fans were sure nothing else could surprise them.

Source: Showtime

And just then, Jennifer Beals announced on Instagram that the show had been picked up for a ten-episode Season 2 run. "Might be time to make my way off the mountain and get back to work," she wrote, while other members of the newer cast also voiced their excitement. "Thanks to everyone who's been watching, tweeting and posting," actor Leo Sheng (who plays Micah Lee) added.

This season of The L Word has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Bette has been going strong on her mayoral campaign, but we have a feeling her not-exactly-squeaky-clean past (and the question of whether she killed Jenny Schecter) are about to catch up with her.

Alice, for her part, is in a throuple with her fiancée's ex, fighting against patriarchal media execs to keep her show authentically lez. Meanwhile, now-wealthy Shane has decided to try and make things work with her wife Quiara, even if that means becoming a parent, which she never thought she would.

Source: Showtime

And that only accounts for the older generation. Sophie and Dani aren't having the peachiest engagement, to say the least, considering Dani is occupied with Bette's campaign and has been distancing herself considerably from her fiancée.