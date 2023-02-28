Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix 'Sex/Life' Feels Like It's Set in a Dreamy, Sexy Dimension — Where Was It Actually Filmed? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 27 2023, Published 10:10 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Sex/Life Season 1 on Netflix. Can a woman really have it all? It's the dilemma Billie (Sarah Shahi) faces in the first season of Sex/Life on Netflix. It's not that she hates her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel). He's by all means, the perfect husband. But Billie needs more. She needs something that only her ex, Brad (Adam Demos) can give her.

Passion. The answer is passion. Set in a suburban Connecticut paradise (or hell, depending on your POV) Sex/Life Season 1 explored Billie's journey towards discovering what she really wanted from life. So, was Sex/Life Seasons 1–2 actually filmed in Connecticut? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix Wait, that isn't Billie's husband!

Where was 'Sex/Life' filmed? Details.

Forget Connecticut, Sex/Life Seasons 1–2 were both filmed in Canada (per the Sex/Life IMDb page). Ontario's capital city of Toronto also serves in as a stand-in for scenes of Billie and the Sex/Life characters in New York City, which is almost like a character in itself in the Netflix series. Some Sex/Life scenes were also filmed in Mississauga, another city in Ontario.

Season 1 of Sex/Life was filmed from Aug. 31, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2022. The second season of Sex/Life filmed from Feb. 7, 2022, to April 25, 2022, with locations in Toronto and Ontario doubling for Connecticut and New York City.

When does 'Sex/Life' Season 2 premiere on Netflix? How many episodes will there be?

The second season of Sex/Life drops on Netflix on Thursday, March 2, 2023. So, will all of the second season's six episodes be available to watch at once? Yes — and yes, that does mean that Sex/Life Season 2 is in fact, two episodes shorter than Sex/Life Season 1.

Big changes and consequences are in Billie's future, if the Sex/Life Season 2 trailer is any indication. After attempting to rekindle things (again) with Brad, Cooper finally gets fed up and seems to go through with his threat to divorce Billie. (Or does he? TBD). Meanwhile, Brad also appears to have found a new flame, leaving Billie single, and well, alone. (Except for her bestie Sasha of course.)

Source: Netflix Billie's indecisiveness costs her greatly.

Will there be a Season 3 of 'Sex/Life'?

As of Feb. 27, 2023, Netflix has yet to announce any plans to renew Sex/Life for a third season. However, this is pretty standard for the streaming behemoth, especially since Sex/Life Season 2 has yet to debut on the platform at the moment.