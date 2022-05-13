A Doctor by Day and Musician by Night — 'Dateline' Examines the Murder of Buddy McCutcheon

According to WLOS, just after 3:30 a.m. on the morning of July 16, 2016, Buddy McCutcheon was shot to death in the home he shared with his wife of 32 years, Brenda McCutcheon. When police arrived, Brenda told them someone had broken into their house, a house that was located virtually in the middle of nowhere, then located the gun they kept in a drawer. That same gun was used to kill Buddy and was later found tossed in some ivy in the couple's front yard. Brenda maintained she had nothing to do with his death.