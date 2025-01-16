Paul Danan Dead at Age 46 — Details on the Former ‘Hollyoaks’ Star’s Cause of Death Paul was open about his battle with substance abuse before he died. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

On Jan. 16, 2025, Paul Danan died at 46.The British actor was known for his role on the U.K. soap opera Hollyoaks. He also starred on U.K.'s Celebrity Love Island.

Paul's untimely death has led many familiar with his career to mourn his loss. Additionally, many wonder what led to his death. Here's what to know about Paul's cause of death.



What was Paul Danan's cause of death?

At this time, Paul's cause of death has not been made readily available. Upon the actor's death, his reps at Independent Creative Management confirmed the news of his death with a statement on Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the reps shared. “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."

Though Paul's reps didn't delve into any causes of his death, the actor and reality star had been vocal about his battle with substance abuse over the years. In June 2024, seven months before he passed, he told The Sun he suffered respiratory failure and was in intensive care, which he said was brought on by a vaping addiction. Paul has also opened up about nearly losing his life to substances like cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.