Irish Singer Linda Nolan Dies at 65 — What We Know About Her Cause of Death By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 15 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET

Irish singer, actor, and television personality Linda Nolan has sadly passed away. Her death was confirmed by her agent, Dermot McNamara, in a statement via LBC. She was 65 years old.

"At around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments," Dermot shared. So, what led to Linda Nolan's passing? Here's everything we know so far about the cause of Linda Nolan's death.

What was Linda Nolan's cause of death?

While the official cause of death has not been publicly released, Linda's agent, Dermot McNamara, shared in a statement that the singer had recently been rushed by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where she was "admitted with double pneumonia." In the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, Linda fell into a coma and was moved to end-of-life care. She passed away the following day, Jan. 15.

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment," Dermot said in a statement. "She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Linda Nolan was a member of the popular girl group The Nolans.

Born on Feb. 23, 1959, Linda Nolan rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the popular girl group The Nolans, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen. They achieved massive success with hits like "I'm in the Mood for Dancing," "Attention to Me," and "Who's Gonna Rock You."

They became the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide and went on to sell a total of 30 million albums. Linda left the fan-favorite group in 1983 but reunited with her sisters for several comeback performances. Beyond music, Linda found success in musical theater and television, appearing on reality and game shows like Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Pressure Pad.