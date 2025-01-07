'County Rescue' Star Keller Fornes Has Died at Just 32, but What Happened to Him? Keller Fornes died in mid-December in Eastland, Texas. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 7 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Great American Media

Great American Family's County Rescue has lost a major presence following the news that Keller Fornes, one of the actors on the show, has died at just 32 years old. The news of Keller's death was confirmed by Great American Media in a statement posted on their social media pages on Jan. 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Keller's death apparently happened several weeks prior, on Dec. 19, and many now want to know more about what his cause of death was. Here's what we know.

Source: Great American Media

Article continues below advertisement

What was Keller Fornes's cause of death?

The statement confirming Keller's death did not disclose a cause, and there was also none made available in his obituary. "We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician," the statement said.

"His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched," the statement continued. Keller played Griffin in the series, which was set to start production on its second season in January. Keller's official obituary emphasized the actor's faith and also included some details about his hobbies.

Article continues below advertisement

"He enjoyed his adventures as a child in AWANAs’, studying scripture with the youth group at Kerrville Methodist church as well as Young Life mentors," the obituary explained. "In his limited spare time, Keller enjoyed painting, drawing, singing, and playing the guitar as well as all types of physical challenges," it added, saying that he developed passions for both wrestling and boxing over the course of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Keller's co-stars and fans mourned his passing.

Great American Media were far from alone in their post paying tribute to the County Rescue star. Series lead Julia Reilly posted about his death on her Instagram Stories, writing simply, "Miss you." Kristin Wollett, another of the show's stars, wrote simply, "In our hearts. Always. Keller Scott Fornes." Colton Dixon, a former American Idol contestant who had a small role on County Rescue, also weighed in on the news.

"Was so saddened to hear about this," he wrote. "We only met briefly during my work on County Rescue, but he was incredibly kind and purposeful with his words. Prayers for his friends and family." In addition to his central role in County Rescue, Keller also had credits in various other projects, including The Walking Dead, Genius, and Found.