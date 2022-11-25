GAC Family Is Releasing a Ton of New Christmas Movies — Check Out Where You Can Watch!
'Tis the season!
With the holiday season officially here, the Great American Family network (also known as GAC Family) will release 17 brand-new Christmas movies through the months of October to December.
Viewers of the "family-friendly" content will see a few familiar faces featured on the network, such as Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jen Lilley.
So, with Christmas content streaming 24/7 on GAC Family, some fans may be wondering where to watch the seasonal content. Keep reading to find out!
Here's where to watch Great American Family channel movies.
According to Great American Family's website, fans of the network can immerse themselves in seasonal content by streaming their movies through Hulu's Live TV package. As for other streaming platforms that you can watch GAC Family films, check out Frndly TV, Philo, Sling TV (Blue or Orange base package), FuboTV, and DirectTV Stream.
If you are not currently signed up for one of the above streaming platforms, Frndly TV and Philo offer a one-week free trial which is great for someone who wants to check out if GAC Family movies are a good fit for their household.
Additionally, GAC Family can be viewed on the following providers: Cox, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom, Optimum, Spectrum, U-verse, Fios, and Xfinity.
Check out the 2022 Great American Family Christmas movie line-up.
Check out the full holiday line-up — along with the network's movie descriptions — below.
1. Destined at Christmas (Oct. 22):
Kim and Theo meet in the midst of Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.
2. Catering Christmas (Oct. 29):
A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean’s nephew, Carson, 30s, a travel photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation… until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.
3. A Royal Christmas on Ice (Nov. 5):
Looking to escape his Royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater.
4. Love at the Christmas Contest (Nov. 6):
For as long as she can remember, Angie’s favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn’t feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town’s tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn’t expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.
5. A Merry Christmas Wish (Nov. 12):
An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.
6. Christmas Sweethearts (Nov. 13):
When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays.
7. Christmas at Pine Valley (Nov. 19):
Natalie is the owner of a successful farm/home goods store that garners the attention of a major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie’s company thinking it’s a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie’s business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farms, Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are all real.
8. My Favorite Christmas Tree (Nov. 20):
Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, she and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn but handsome owner … and, possibly, love.
9. Christmas at the Drive-In (Nov. 25):
A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s Drive In Theater, a local institution, is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.
10. I'm Glad It's Christmas (Nov. 26):
An aspiring singer is convinced to participate in a local production. Along the way, she finds hope and mentorship in her career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?
11. A Christmas … Present (Nov. 27):
Real Estate Agent Maggie Larson and her family will be spending Christmas with her recently widowed brother, Paul, and his young daughter at their house. Maggie is determined to give her brother and niece the best Christmas possible and to lift their spirits when they most need it. Though Maggie’s plan is to aid her brother, his faith and parenting style ultimately helps her to understand issues within her own life and a need for closeness in her own family.
12. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (Dec. 3):
Everyone’s getting ready for Christmas in Icicle Falls, especially on Candy Cane Lane, where holiday decorating is taken very seriously. Tilda Morrison, town cop, is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in her first house … until she discovers that she’s expected to “keep up” with the neighbors, including Ivy Donaldson, the inspiration behind the whole extravaganza. But when a third neighbor’s Christmas display disappears, Tilda and Ivy will need to put aside their past differences and get on the case.
13. B&B Merry (Dec. 4):
Renowned luxury travel blogger Tracey Moore is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the small business … and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham.
14. Aisle Be Home for Christmas (Dec. 9):
Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas.
15. Crown Prince of Christmas (Dec. 10):
Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend/co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.
16. Crafting Christmas (Dec. 11):
Over the week leading up to Christmas in the town of Bayside, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator.
17. The Art of Christmas (Dec. 17):
After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move, she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose, and a surprising romance.