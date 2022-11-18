Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes His Rom-Com Return in ‘Christmas With You’ — Where Was It Filmed?

‘Tis the season for the cheesy holiday rom-com. In one of Netflix's latest iterations of the tried-and-true Tinseltown trope, Christmas With You, we follow time-honored pop star Angelina Costa (Aimee Garcia) as she spontaneously escapes from the big city to a small town to write a new song — and the stakes are high. If she’s unable to produce a hit holiday single in time, her producer will drop her.

The singer’s solution? Have a heart-to-heart with a fan. Angelina and her assistant, Monique, decide to surprise 14-year-old superfan Cristina in the suburbs, hoping the encounter will provide some much-needed inspiration for the tune.