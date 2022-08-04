Isaiah Said He "Never Even Heard" of Kat's Job Before on 'Love Island USA'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA.

As the stars (aka islanders) on Season 4 of Love Island USA try to find love in a luxury Santa Barbara villa, they sometimes must make difficult decisions about who to save and who to dump following public votes.

The Aug. 2 episode of the Peacock series wrapped up with the first public vote of the season, which placed four islanders in the bottom and, therefore, at risk of elimination. The remaining "safe" islanders had to dump two of them from the villa on the following episode.