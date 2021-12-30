Which Reboot Lives up to Its Name? Here Are the Best Reboots of 2021

Which Reboot Lives up to Its Name? Here Are the Best Reboots of 2021By Leila Kozma
Dec. 30 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
With a range of new shows tapping into our sense of nostalgia, 2021 marked an unparalleled year for viewers eager to smash the rewind button on the flow of time and fondly reminisce about the old days. That made it the perfect time for reboots!
These are the most feverishly anticipated and binge-watchable reboots of 2021.
Here's a list of exceptional reboots that came out this year. Have you watched them all? Or is it perhaps time for a marathon?
1. 'Walker' on The CW
Starring Jared Padalecki, The CW's Walker takes a fresh look at the adventures of a cop and proud family man. Prequel-lovers, beware: Walker: Independence is already in development.
2. 'And Just Like That...' on HBO Max
Written and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That... promises hours' worth of unparalleled entertainment and an honest exploration of topics like grief and sweeping career changes.
3. The 'Gossip Girl' reboot on HBO Max.
The Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max offers a modern take on the beloved original. It stars Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, the sweet and caring influencer whose life unravels once a new round of allegations is made against her laid-back, leather jacket-clad record producer of a father, Davis Calloway (Luke Kirby).
Season 1 zooms in on the odd rivalry between resident cool girl Julien and her little sister, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak). They take turns dating the same guy, Otto 'Obie' Bergmann IV (Eli Brown), but that's far from the only problem plaguing their relationship.
While nothing beats Blair Waldorf's near-compulsive scheming (we're thinking Season 1 and 2 of OG Gossip Girl in particular), this one comes close. Let's see how far the creators go before they have to revisit the tried-and-tested formula of introducing an out-of-towner with dark secrets. (Georgina Sparks, Elizabeth Fisher aka Evelyn Bass, the list goes on.) Watch it, as long as you won't gasp at the staggering lack of designer headbands in sight.
4. 'Dexter: New Blood' on Showtime.
Can a retired serial killer move to a new place, fall for the Chief of Police, and start working as a shopkeeper without getting into some serious trouble? That's the hypothetical question Season 1 of Dexter: New Blood explores.
Dexter: New Blood premiered on Showtime on Nov. 8, 2021, immediately receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike. It's billed as a mini-series, so you will want to savor each minute while it lasts.