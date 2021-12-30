Which Reboot Lives up to Its Name? Here Are the Best Reboots of 2021

While nothing beats Blair Waldorf's near-compulsive scheming (we're thinking Season 1 and 2 of OG Gossip Girl in particular), this one comes close. Let's see how far the creators go before they have to revisit the tried-and-tested formula of introducing an out-of-towner with dark secrets. (Georgina Sparks, Elizabeth Fisher aka Evelyn Bass, the list goes on.) Watch it, as long as you won't gasp at the staggering lack of designer headbands in sight.