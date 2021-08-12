Hey, Upper East Siders — the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Is Coming Back When?!?

If you love it, hate it, or are obsessed with it, the new Gossip Girl has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, the last episode before a lengthy mid-season break aired on August 12, 2021, which leaves fans wondering: When is Gossip Girl coming back?

So, when is 'Gossip Girl' coming back? There are still more episodes to come.

Before the premiere of the first half of Season 1 of Gossip Girl, it had already been confirmed that Season 1 would be split into two parts for a total of 13 episodes. The first six began airing in July 2021 on HBO Max, and the second half will follow later in the year. While some fans may be disappointed Season 1 is only 13 episodes, filming for future episodes has already been spotted around New York City.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed by the official Gossip Girl Twitter account (who else?) that the show will be returning for the final seven episodes of Season 1 in November 2021. While that does leave three months of waiting and anticipation, fans can be sure the second half of the season will be equally as entertaining as the first.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Max

In an interview with Teen Vogue, showrunner and creator Joshua Safran hinted at what's to come. "I don’t want to say too much, but there’s definitely more Monet and Luna in the second half to learn more. You meet Monet’s family. I don’t want to say what you learn about Luna, but there’s a really great story that sort of expands on Luna’s universe."

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua also addressed the decision to incorporate the pandemic into the show, saying, "Well, everything was shot from the pilot on, during COVID ... And so we just felt now that we've all become accustomed to masks that most likely in the future, even if there was a world without COVID, which the show sort of is post-Delta variant now, [that there would be masks]."

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement