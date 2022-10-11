Kathryn Price, the Original 'Mole,' Is a Successful TV Show Producer
The year: 2001. The mission (if you dare accept): complete the challenges and find the mole. The prize: $1,000,000. Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. It has been over 20 years since The Mole originally aired on ABC, so it was only a matter of time until someone rebooted it. Let's be real, everything is being rebooted right now. Enter: Netflix.
With Netflix dropping the first five episodes of the re-boot of The Mole just a few days ago, it makes us very curious about where the former contestants are now. Specifically speaking, where is the original "mole" Kathryn Price now? Let's investigate!
First off, who is Kathryn Price and where is she now?
Kathryn was only 29 when she joined the cast of the first season. Before the show, she was a Chicago-based lawyer working as a lecturer at the University of Chicago. However, we know her as "the mole." She was good at her job having never been found out, and bringing the original prize from $1,000,000 to $510,000.
After the show aired, she gave an interview with The Chicago Tribune about her time on the show:
"You have a completely different set of ethics when you're playing a game where the central element is deceit ... in my real life, I think of myself as an honest person. But this now gives me a label as a liar and someone who can do it with a straight face ... It was really interesting to ... go into each test thinking, 'What is the best way to mess this up without anyone catching on to me ... or 'What is the best way for me to get someone else to mess this up so that I don't have to?' And it was just a little sort of a mind game each morning to try to decide what I was going to do."
Kathryn Price has been successful in the television industry.
Kathryn has made quite a name for herself in the television industry. Since the show finished in 2001, she has gone on to produce multiple TV shows including The Bachelor, and creating and executive producing Guilt, as well as executive producing Bull. She also wrote for the latter two shows as well as the screenplays for Fallen and The Game Plan starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Is Netflix's 'The Mole' reboot similar to the original?
The series' page on Netflix states, "12 players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series." Sounds about right. And we are here for it.
The first five episodes are out now, with Episodes 6, 7, and 8 dropping on Oct. 14, and Episodes 9 and 10 (the series finale) dropping on Oct. 21.
