Vivica A. Fox's Relationship Status Is Complicated

In the summer of 2020, the "In Da Club" rapper recently made controversial comments about how he prefers to date "exotic" women, which Vivica immediately took him to task for.

In a not unexpected refute, 50 Cent then took to Instagram (in a now-deleted post) to say, "Vivica still in love with me, I dated her for four months 17 years ago and she’s still angry with me." While anyone who has ever had an ex-boyfriend who just won't leave them alone can agree those are fighting words, Vivica didn't respond to his comments.

That totally makes sense — according to her Instagram bio, the 56-year-old is an actress, producer, TV host, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and all-around "homegirl," which means she doesn't have time to engage in petty feuds on social media.

Instead, she completed seven projects in 2020 alone, with roles in Fox's Empire and four TV movies including The Wrong Wedding Planner and The Wrong Cheerleading Coach.

And that's not all. Vivica also has a few upcoming projects such as the TV series 12 to Midnight set to premiere later in 2021.