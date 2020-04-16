The Narrator of 'Shaq Life' Has a Ridiculous Acting Resume

The last time Shaq was in a popular documentary, he was being accused of having close ties to an illegal tiger trader who was imprisoned for animal rights violations.

Now, he's got his own TNT program called Shaq Life, a reality series that documents the pursuit of multiple passions, business dealings, entertainment gigs, and his familial interactions.

It's a fascinating watch that's narrated by a familiar voice, one that has many viewers wondering just who it is.