Where Will Harrison Morgan Go After the 'Dexter: New Blood' Finale?

Although there are no plans at this point to give Harrison his own spin-off series, Dexter: New Blood definitely set the character up for that possibility. However, as Jack noted in his Esquire interview, Harrison may not exactly be the most popular character for being the one to finally bring an end to the titular killer. "I'm going to be the most hated man in America for at least a week," he joked.

You can stream Episodes 1-10 of Dexter: New Blood on the Showtime app with a Showtime subscription.