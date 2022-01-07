The Weeknd Hints at Romance With Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go... Again"By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 7 2022, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Just days after announcing the album, Canadian megastar The Weeknd has officially released what many consider the album of the year.
The 31-year-old's latest record, titled "Dawn FM," is a concept, radio-inspired album that continues the cinematic aesthetic that the superstar aims to produce with each new era — this time, it features old prosthetic makeup and a unique "sonic experience."
This new album is one of The Weeknd's more upbeat and optimistic than his previous projects, as he is showing a much brighter and mature side than he does on "After Hours."
The eighth track on the new album, "Here We Go... Again," certainly shows this new side of The Weeknd. Let's dive into the lyrics and subtle romance hints to figure out what The Weeknd is saying in the song.
What is the meaning of The Weeknd's song "Here We Go... Again"?
After months of implying a new album on the way and teasing that "the dawn is coming," The Weeknd finally dropped his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM." Though the album has no skips, many fans are vibing with the eighth track, "Here We Go... Again."
The tune marks the first collaboration between The Weeknd and Tyler, The Creator. In the song, both artists recall relationships with partners who were drawn to their respective fame and fortune. However, even though they've been burned in the past, they are ready to fall in love again.
Of course, the pair will be wary about who they date next because they do not want to make the same mistakes. Rather than struggling to survive in a toxic relationship like The Weeknd sings about in his previous record "After Hours," it seems he is being more cautious when it comes to love.
Tyler, The Creator is also being extra careful about his future relationships. To conclude his verse on the song, he repeatedly sings, "You gon' sign this prenup." Evidently, this implies that Tyler doesn't trust his partner; as a result, he wants them to sign a prenuptial agreement before marriage to ensure that his assets are protected from his partner in the case of a divorce.
The Weeknd seemingly sings about Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go... Again"
After months of romance rumors between The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie made waves in late 2021, it seems the singer is belting lyrics about her in "Here We Go…Again."
"And my new girl, she a movie star / My new girl, she a movie star," he sings in the first verse. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts / 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star."
Per The Sun, the romance reportedly began in summer 2021, when the pair were first spotted enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. Since then, The Weeknd and Angelina have been seen and photographed together several times.
What do you think? Did The Weeknd just confirm his relationship with Angelina Jolie? Or are fans reading too much into the lyrics? For now, tune in to "The number one station to free your soul, Dawn 103.5" on all music streaming platforms.