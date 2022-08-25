Shia Labeouf Hasn't Always Had the Best Relationship With His Parents

The family moved to the San Fernando Valley when Shia was nine. Jeffrey went to rehab while Shia lived in a motel with his mother. Unfortunately, Shia suffered trauma witnessing his mother get sexually assaulted one day. A year later on a trip to Malibu with his father, Shia decided to pick up acting.

He also told Parade that by age ten, he would perform his standup shows in comedy clubs, using profanity to shock the audience.