Actor Shia LaBeouf Shares Details About His and Mia Goth's Newborn Baby

In case you've been living under a rock, Don't Worry Darling has been dominating the headlines these days.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, the upcoming psychological thriller has been rife with drama. From rumors of on-set tension between director Olivia Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh to actor Shia LaBeouf refuting claims that he was fired from the production, the controversy has overshadowed its big-screen debut.