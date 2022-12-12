We Have the Reasons Behind Jake Gyllenhaal's Choices in 2013's 'Prisoners'

“It always implies some sort of overload somewhere else; you have to multitask,” he explained. “As a detective, you have to hold the mind of a psycho killer, the mind of a father who just had his father abducted, etc. I just had a feeling of what would someone do if they were overloaded.”

And while critics and viewers had a mostly positive response to Jake’s choice, the fact that it stands out with a question mark proves that it may not have been the best way to convey this “overload.”

Prisoners is now available to stream on Netflix.