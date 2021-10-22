Here Are the Real Locations That Helped Bring the Sci-Fi World of 'Dune' to Life

When the first film adaptation of author Frank Herbert's epic 1965 sci-fi novel Dune came out in 1984, it set a precedent for future sci-fi adventure flicks that would come after it. Primarily taking place on the fictional harsh desert planet Arrakis, known by its inhabitants as "Dune," the storyline follows warring families attempting to take control of the planet and the repercussions of their actions.

The 2021 version of the movie stars the likes of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet , who take on the integral roles of Chani and Paul, respectively. Some of the sets used in the film are pretty impressive, but where exactly was the new Dune movie filmed? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Where was 'Dune' 2021 filmed?

In an interview with The New York Times, the film's director, Denis Villeneuve, explained that he refused to use green screens at any point while filming the movie. Furthermore, he added that using real locations, which he scoped out via helicopter, allowed him to "inspire [himself] to find back that feeling [he] was looking for of isolation, of introspection."

To mimic the rough environment on Arrakis, Denis selected the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan as well as the Rub' al Khali desert in Abu Dhabi. Some other prominent films that were shot in the Wadi Rum desert include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Prometheus, and Lawrence of Arabia.

As for interior shots throughout the film, the crew selected Origo Studios in Budapest. Origo Studios is known as one of the biggest film studios in all of Europe and boasts a massive array of filming areas to utilize. Movies like Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, and others were crafted within the studio's walls, contributing to its reputation as an internationally regarded filming location.

For scenes on Caladan — the other planet spotlighted in the film that is covered in forests and is the home of one of the warring factions, the House of Atreides — shooting was reportedly done in Norway thanks to its similar climate and landscape. Some of the other locations used in the film include Slovakia and Austria. Dune was created and produced by an international team that hails from the United Kingdom, the United States, Hungary, and Canada.