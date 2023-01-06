'Pressure Cooker' Contestant Robbie Jester Met His Wife on a Dating App
When it gets too hot, it’s wise to get out of the kitchen — that is, unless you’re one of the 11 contestants who appear on the Netflix original culinary competition Pressure Cooker. The series premiered on Friday, Jan. 6, and gave the typical cooking show format a major facelift.
Reports describe the show as a fusion between Top Chef and Big Brother. The series allows viewers to feast their eyes on delicious dishes and keep up with the household drama at the same damn time.
Among the chefs to join the cast of Pressure Cooker for its premiere season is Robbie Jester, who joined the show with hopes of bringing the $100,000 cash prize home to his wife. But who’s the reality TV star married to? Read to find out what we know about him!
So, who is Robbie Jester from Netflix’s ‘Pressure Cooker’? Here’s what we know.
Robbie’s role on Pressure Cooker isn’t his first time appearing on reality TV. In the past, he’s appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay. The Food Network veteran realized his passion for culinary arts early in life, as he grew up working at his family’s restaurant.
Robbie went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America with honors. Today, he owns and operates his own Italian eatery, Pizzeria Mariana, which is located in Delaware.
It seems that Robbie has a lot to celebrate these days. Along with being cast on Pressure Cooker, he also got married in 2022!
Is Robbie Jester married? Meet the ‘Pressure Cooker’ star’s wife!
Robbie is married to his longtime love, Katelyn Jester.
As of now, the two don’t share any children, but they are parents to three adorable pups. Per The Knot, their love story started in the same way that most relationships in the digital age do — on a dating app. Although it wasn’t “love at first swipe,” they eventually set a date to meet in person.
“She made him wait for the second date,” Robbie and Katelyn’s story reads. “Perhaps scared of what their connection really meant or too busy living her best life.”
Katelyn was hesitant to make their relationship official, as she wanted to “see other people.” Still, she couldn’t deny the chemistry that she shared with Robbie. Before long, the two agreed to see each other exclusively and they’ve been “inseparable" ever since.
“Many family gatherings and laughs have happened since and Robbie realized that what he had been searching for was a home. He found 'home' in Katelyn,” The Knot says.
In March 2022, Robbie popped the question and the two tied the knot in October of that year. Months after they said “I do,” their Instagram feeds prove they’re still living in newlyweded bliss.
Congrats to these lovebirds! Season 1 of Pressure Cooker is available for streaming on Netflix now.