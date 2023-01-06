'Pressure Cooker' Contestant Robbie Jester Met His Wife on a Dating App

When it gets too hot, it’s wise to get out of the kitchen — that is, unless you’re one of the 11 contestants who appear on the Netflix original culinary competition Pressure Cooker. The series premiered on Friday, Jan. 6, and gave the typical cooking show format a major facelift.

Reports describe the show as a fusion between Top Chef and Big Brother. The series allows viewers to feast their eyes on delicious dishes and keep up with the household drama at the same damn time.