Is Flavortown Market in 'Guy's Grocery Games' Real? Well, Sort Of ...

The hit Food Network competition series Guy's Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri, follows four chefs who are competing for a chance to win a total grand prize of $20,000. Over the course of three elimination rounds, the contestants put their culinary skills to the test by making their way through the aisles of the grocery store and grabbing items for their respective dishes.

However, each challenge is themed (only frozen foods, for example), and the chefs must concoct a delicious meal for the judges.