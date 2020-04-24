Guy Fieri's Home in Santa Rosa Is Definitely Not a Dive

Most TV shows are difficult to film when sheltering in place, but for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it's especially challenging. With most restaurants across the country closed or only serving takeout and delivery, it is nearly impossible for host Guy Fieri to showcase the best comfort foods in America right now. Like the rest of us, he's ordering more takeout these days, even on his show, which will have you wondering " where does Guy Fieri live ... and can I go there?"

Guy Fieri lives in beautiful Santa Rosa, Calif.

If you want to live in Flavortown, you'll have to pull up stakes and move to Sonoma County, which makes sense since, in addition to being one of the biggest producers of California wine, it is also one of the country's biggest culinary destinations. Guy's former restaurant chain, Johnny Garlic's, was born in Santa Rosa, and while he no longer operates a restaurant in the area, he has gotten into the wine industry with his vineyard, Hunt & Ryde, named for Guy's sons, Hunter and Ryder.

Though only Hunter is old enough to try the wine named after him, both boys will inherit quite a legacy in that vineyard. The wine, which is produced with all organic farming methods, has been acclaimed by Wine Enthusiast. The vineyard is situated along the coveted Russian River Valley, which produces some of the country's best pinot noir.

Guy affectionately calls his estate The Ranch, and you've definitely seen it before if you've watched his spin-off Guy's Ranch Kitchen. He's got a bomb indoor kitchen, of course, but the true shining diamond is his sprawling outdoor kitchen, which features multiple gas ranges, a huge grill, and a custom wood-fire pizza oven.

Though Guy mostly shares hilarious memes other people have made about him on social media, he does occasionally post glimpses into his ranch life, where time in the kitchen — whether outdoor or indoor — is obviously big for the Fieris.