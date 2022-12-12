Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Co-Host Peacock's 'Baking It' — Who Are the Judges?

The holidays are here, which means Peacock’s Christmas cooking competition — Baking It — is making its return to the small screen.

On Monday, Dec. 12, Baking It’s Celebrity Holiday Special premiered on Peacock featuring a star-studded lineup of contestants hoping to win cash for their favorite charities. The same day, Season 2 of Baking It made its debut and introduced viewers to a new batch of dynamic duos competing for their shot at $50,000.