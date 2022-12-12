Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Co-Host Peacock's 'Baking It' — Who Are the Judges?
The holidays are here, which means Peacock’s Christmas cooking competition — Baking It — is making its return to the small screen.
On Monday, Dec. 12, Baking It’s Celebrity Holiday Special premiered on Peacock featuring a star-studded lineup of contestants hoping to win cash for their favorite charities. The same day, Season 2 of Baking It made its debut and introduced viewers to a new batch of dynamic duos competing for their shot at $50,000.
Last season was hosted by Adam Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth). While Maya returned for the second installment of the NBC series, Adam was replaced by her ex-Saturday Night Live co-star, Amy Poehler.
But who are the judges on the 2022–2023 season of Baking It? Here’s everything we know about Season 2!
Adam Samberg exits, Amy Poehler joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of ‘Baking It.’
Due to a scheduling conflict, Adam sat out this season of Baking It. Amy told The Hollywood Reporter she was "thrilled" to join the series in his absence.
“He luckily and gratefully let me step into his sweaters.”
But this isn’t the first time Amy has hosted a holiday competition. She previously hosted the show’s sister series Making It.
“I knew from my experience on Making It how fun it is to do it with your buddy, because I got to do it with Nick, and I knew that what it meant was Maya and I were going to spend time together,” Amy shared, “I hope Andy never comes back from whatever country he’s in.”
As Maya and Amy take up the mantle of hosts, the Grandmothers are back as judges in Season 2 of Baking It.
So, who are the judges on ‘Baking It’?
With years of wisdom under their belt, Grandma Anne, Gigi Sherri, Nana Harriet, and Bubbe Norma judge each dish and decide which contestants take the cake at the end of each competition. And according to Amy, viewers can expect the Grandmothers to “tell it straight.”
“As bakers and as teachers, we love the way they interact with each other and the way they interact with the contestants,” the new Baking It host told Entertainment Tonight.
"If they don't like your sweet potato pie, you're going to know about it. They're not going to sugarcoat it.”
She added that although the judges didn’t recognize any of the stars on the show, they certainly knew how to spot a winner. "These grannies have excellent taste and combined, probably, 100 years of experience," Amy told the outlet.
"I know that they didn't know one person. And I mean, they're polite with us,” she shared. “But they don't know who we are either. But my favorite thing was that they didn't fake it.”
Season 2 of Baking It premieres on Peacock Monday, Dec. 12.