Deontay Wilder's Wife, Telli Swift, Is a Gorgeous Cast Member of 'Wags: Atlanta'

Both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are extremely fortunate men. They busted their butts to climb the ranks of the boxing world to accomplish a crap ton inside the ring, cementing their legacies, and rankings, in the sweet science. But they're also fortunate enough to have some pretty amazing relationships outside of the ring with some incredible women. For Tyson, it's his wife Paris, and for Wilder, it's his fiance, Telli Swift.

The "Bronze Bomber" was previously married to Jessica Scales. They were wed in a hushed ceremony on Oct. 16, 2009 and had three children together: Ava Wilder, Deontay Wilder Jr., and Dereon Wilder. Scales also became a stepmom to Wilder's daughter, Naieya Wilder, who was born with spina bifida from his ex-girlfriend Helen Duncan.

Jessica and Deontay ultimately split in 2017; rumor has it that Deontay's engagement in extramarital flings were to blame.