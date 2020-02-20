We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
It's Maddening and Beautiful How Much Tyson Fury Loves His Wife, Paris

The story of how Tyson Fury and his wife Paris met seems like something straight out of an old-school storybook, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Tyson isn't called "Gypsy King" for nothing — he's a legit Gypsy from Wythenshawe, Manchester. Paris was raised in a family of travelers in Doncaster, South Yorks.

The two met at a wedding, Tyson was only 16, Paris was 15. They instantly hit it off, spending every weekend together either going ice skating or catching a movie.

Remember when I said storybook? Well that was a common theme that carried throughout their relationship. The couple didn't sleep with one another until their wedding night, as per Gypsy traditions.

Paris spoke about their conservative union: "Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house."