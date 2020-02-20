It's Maddening and Beautiful How Much Tyson Fury Loves His Wife, Paris

The story of how Tyson Fury and his wife Paris met seems like something straight out of an old-school storybook, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Tyson isn't called "Gypsy King" for nothing — he's a legit Gypsy from Wythenshawe, Manchester. Paris was raised in a family of travelers in Doncaster, South Yorks.

The two met at a wedding, Tyson was only 16, Paris was 15. They instantly hit it off, spending every weekend together either going ice skating or catching a movie.