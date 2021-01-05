Peter Weber's Mom, Barb, Supposedly Played a Part in His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

But in a shocking turn of events, Peter and Kelley announced their breakup just before the new year as rumors of potential infidelity swirled.

When former Bachelor Peter Weber began dating fifth-place contestant Kelley Flanagan after his split with runner-up Madison Prewett, fans weren't particularly surprised. The pair's relationship began in early 2020, and it wasn't long before they began publicly discussing moving to New York City together.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," Peter wrote on New Year's Eve, a few days before Kelley addressed the breakup on her own social channels.

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," Kelley said in her post.

But why did Peter and Kelley really break up?