We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
kelley1-1583247493263.jpg
Source: ABC

You Didn't See Kelley on 'Women Tell All' for This Apparent Reason

By

There was more than enough drama on-screen during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but there was also some going on behind the scenes as well. On the March 2 Women Tell All, many of the women from the pilot's season reunited to discuss their thoughts on how he did as Bachelor, and to dish on the drama that went on in the Bachelor Mansion. 

While it's typical for there to be multiple women from the season absent from the Women Tell All, fans were surprised that Kelley Flanagan wasn't there to give her take on how it all went.  