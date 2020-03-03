You Didn't See Kelley on 'Women Tell All' for This Apparent Reason

That's why it was surprising that Kelley wasn't at the Women Tell All, as that's usually a time when fan-favorites get a chance to reflect on the season with one-on-one interviews with Chris Harrison. Natasha Parker also didn't make the cut, but it's not clear why she wasn't there.

According to spoiler expert Reality Steve, the reason why Kelley wasn't included in the Women Tell All is a dramatic one. Apparently, producers may not have enjoyed having the lawyer on the show as much as fans did.