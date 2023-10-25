Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Meet the Fierce Competitors of 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' cast includes Colleen Schneider, Corey Lay, Olivia Kaiser, Nurys Mateo, Melissa Reeves, and more! By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 25 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET Source: MTV

The Gist: Season 39 of The Challenge, subtitled Battle for a New Champion, premieres Oct. 25, 2023.

The season sees 24 returning contenders battling it out for $1 million and their first-ever championship.

They will also have to face 10 legendary Challenge champions in surprise eliminations each week.

At long last, a new season of The Challenge is here! Season 39, titled The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, sees 24 returning contenders battling it out for their first-ever championship. In order to do this, they will compete against each other and also face several rotating legendary Challenge champions in surprise eliminations each week.

If you're curious to know who will compete in Battle for a New Champion, keep scrolling for the official cast list! Plus, stick around to find out more about this season, including its filming location, grand prize, and where to watch.

Come meet the cast of 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.'

Now let's meet the 24 returning contenders looking for their first-ever Challenge championship win! Jessica Brody and Ciarran Stott, from Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise Australia and The Challenge Australia are vying for their first-ever Challenge victory, but will they achieve that dream? Only time will tell!

Where is 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion' filmed?

Filming for Battle for a New Champion took place between June and July 2023, and according to NJ.com, the season was filmed in Pula, a seafront city in Croatia. Wow, doesn't that sound beautiful? If there weren't any grueling physical challenges, we would've definitely applied for the show!

What is the prize for 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion'?

Like previous installments, the Battle for a New Champion contenders are competing for a $1 million grand prize.

Here's where you can watch 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.'