Kaycee Clark Was a Serious Athlete Before Reality TV Fame

Kaycee has been a wide receiver for the San Diego Surge women’s football team since 2011. Although she wasn't listed on the roster for the 2019 season , Kaycee still considers herself a professional football player, and the team is still listed on her LinkedIn profile . And even if she’s not an active member of the team, she was with it for quite a while, since its very beginning.

Because of Kaycee’s athletic prowess, some Big Brother fans wondered why she wasn't part of the Big Brother: All-Stars 2 cast in 2020. She hasn't said if she was even invited to play, but she did tell CBS 8 News after the season premiere that she was too busy .

"I am grateful for what I do have. I already played the game. I already won the game," she said. "I got other things going on. I'm very busy, so I was just not supposed to be in there. I truly believe that everything happens for a reason."