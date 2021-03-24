When He's Not Competing on 'The Challenge,' Darrell Taylor Is a Family Man

At 41 years of age, Darrell Taylor is one of the most celebrated competitors in the history of The Challenge. After winning four consecutive seasons and giving even the most successful players a run for their money, Darrell always credits his wife and kids for his desire to keep coming back for more — but who is Darrell Taylor married to?

Here’s what we know about the family of four.

Although Darrell and Milasent are pretty tight-lipped about their personal life, fans can catch glimpses of their family on Instagram. According to social media, the couple spend their spare time biking, hiking, and exploring uncharted territories with their kids.

Today, Darrell and Milasent run a fitness center together called LB4LB Fitness, where Darrell trains clients for a living, but Milasent has been licensed as a nurse anesthetist since at least 2009.

Darrell Taylor and his wife, Milasent Hernandez , dated for a decade before tying the knot on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2017. Milasent, who is also an athlete, previously participated in the Boston Marathon and, like her husband, maintains a pretty active lifestyle.

Darrell and Milasent have two kids.

Darrell and Milasent welcomed their daughter in 2010 and their son, who was born prematurely, only two years later. Darrell later thanked the March of Dimes for helping his family through their crisis and ultimately giving their son a second chance at life. He wrote on Instagram, “So thankful my son is alive and doing well. If it wasn’t for the support of [March of Dimes] he would not be alive."

Source: Instagram

Darrell and his partner, Cara Maria Sorbello, later donated their winnings from The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros to the organization as a sign of his appreciation. Despite the challenges in his early life, Darrell’s son seems to be healthy and enjoying trips to Walt Disney World with his older sister, who Darrell dotes on constantly. In the past, Darrell revealed that his daughter tied for first place in a spelling bee with a much older student.

He wrote, “Man this girl can spell!! Shout out to the wifey [Milasent] for showing our daughter if you put in the work you will not be denied!” Darrell doesn't talk much about his family on social media and in 2018, he made it clear that he would prefer if other people didn’t either. In a heated debate with Darrell on Twitter, Wes Bergmann wrote, “It’s sad when you have to ask your kids to make you a gif and your wife to write you a pun, just to keep up with me.”

Source: Instagram